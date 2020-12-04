Bits + chips
Etron expects specialty DRAM products to drive 2021 growth
Siu Han, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Etron Technology expects to ramp up shipments of its specialty DRAM and reduced-pin-count (RPC) DRAM products in 2021, thanks to a wider range of applications the products will be shipped for.

Etron's newly-developed specialty DRAM and RPC DRAM products have been applied to smart home devices, such as robotic vacuum cleaners. The offerings will be applied to more applications including automotive and industrial next year, the Taiwan-based chipmaker said.

Etron's chip partners including Nanya Technology and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing (PSMC) support its specialty DRAM offerings designed mainly for IoT and AI edge computing devices with high-density chips built using 2xnm process technology, the fabless chipmaker noted.

Taiwan's semiconductor industry has moved forward developing 2nm process technology, ahead of its international counterparts, according to Etron chairman Nicky Lu. A trend towards increasing adoption of heterogeneous integration will also be critical to the new phase of development Taiwan's chipmaking industry will be heading to.

Lu also expressed guarded optimism about the global semiconductor market outlook for 2021. Etron will put increased focus on its high value-added offerings, such as AI, high-transmission devices and other high-margin products, next year.

