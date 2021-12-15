SK Hynix starts shipping 24Gb DDR5 chip samples

SK Hynix has started shipping samples of 24Gb DDR5 chips, according to the company.

SK Hynix' 24Gb DDR5 chips are manufactured using the company's EUV-based 1anm process technology, with 24Gb in density compared with 16Gb in density that 1ynm DDR5 memory features, and with improved production efficiency and increased speed by up to 33%, the company indicated. The 24Gb chip's power consumption is also being reduced by about 25% when compared to SK Hynix' existing products.

SK Hynix plans to initially supply its 24Gb DDR5 chips for 48GB and 96GB modules used in cloud data centers. The chip is also expected to power high-performance servers for big data processing such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, as well as realizing metaverse applications among others, the company said.

"In line with the release of 24Gb DDR5, SK Hynix is closely engaging with a number of customers that provides cloud services," said Kevin (Jongwon) Noh, president and CMO at SK Hynix, in a statement.

"Intel and SK Hynix have a long history of strong collaboration," said Carolyn Duran, VP of memory and IO technologies in Intel's data center and AI group, in the same statement. "Today's announcement is another illustration of our two companies working together to deliver a 24Gb solution to address needs of our mutual customers. The 24Gb DDR5 offering provides high mono die capacity and will help customers boost performance of memory capacity bound workloads such as data analytics while bringing significant TCO benefits."