SK Hynix posts operating profit and revenue increases in 1Q21

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

SK Hynix has reported operating profit climbed 37% sequentially and 66% on year to KRW1.32 trillion (US$1.19 billion) in the first quarter of 2021, while revenue grew 7% on quarter and 18% from a year earlier to KRW8.49 trillion.

"The company made better results both QoQ and YoY in the first quarter as the semiconductor market conditions improved earlier this year," SK Hynix noted in a statement. "Although the first quarter is usually off-season of the semiconductor industry, market conditions improved as demand for memory products for PCs and mobiles increased."

SK Hynix said it saw its DRAM bit shipments increase 4% sequentially in the first quarter. As for NAND flash, bit shipments climbed 21% on quarter.

SK Hynix noted it is optimistic about both DRAM and NAND flash market conditions in the following quarters, judging from rapidly falling inventory levels at its clients.

SK Hynix disclosed plans to supply high-capacity multi-chip package (MCP) devices based on 12GB DRAM starting the second quarter, while its 1Znm DRAM output will be ramping up. The company also disclosed it is scheduled to complete the development of its EUV-based 1Anm process node and will move the technology to volume production by the end of this year.

For its NAND flash products, the company will enhance its 128-layer product mix to boost enterprise SSD sales, and will be ready to kick off mass production of 176-layer products this year.