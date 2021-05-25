中文網
    Networking device makers continue to move production lines out of China
    2h 37min ago
    VCM component demand for iPhones to pick up as early as 2Q21
    2h 46min ago
    TSMC soon to kick off production for new iPhone chips
    3h 6min ago
    Taiwan device assemblers diversifying production bases
    3h 8min ago
    Taiwan PCB makers gearing up production for new iPhones
    3h 23min ago
    Chipmakers see end-market demand disappoint
    3h 40min ago
    Apple to become top buyer of smartphone AMOLED displays
    3h 40min ago
    Server ODMs see shipments disrupted by chip shortage
    3h 43min ago
    Home News Chips + components
    Taiwan testing houses gearing up for AiP, 3nm chips
    Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES 0

    Taiwan-based IC testing houses including King Yuan Electronics (KYEC), Sigurd Microelectronics and Ardentec have all kicked off R&D for more advanced 3nm-made chips, while also exerting efforts to develop solutions for AiP (antenna-in-package) modules, according to industry sources.

    TSMC is expected to move its 3nm process node to volume production in the second half of 2022, prompting the testing houses to start deployments in 3nm chips testing solutions to better serve the foundry after having completed the development of their 5nm chips testing capability, the sources said.

    AiP testing is also among key businesses for testing houses in 2021 as AiP modules are indispensable for 5G mmWave applications that will be significantly gaining momentum, the sources said, with ASE Technology now at the forefront of testing and measuring such modules.

    King Yuan now has over 1,000 testing machines and 400-plus burn-in systems, able to support testing of advanced chips, AiP modules, CIS devices and MEMS components, the sources said.

    Its chairman CK Lee has said that IC testing will become even more important than ever, now that wafer-level, 3D and heterogeneous packaging solutions are increasingly used to process diverse applications.

    Sigurd now puts R&D focus on testing technologies for 5G SoCs, AiP modules, Wi-Fi 6/6E chips and diverse AI chips, and has also moved to explore 3nm chips testing solutions.

    With close partnership with TSMC, Ardentec is set to benefit significantly from the foundry stepping up capacity support for automotive MCUs and other peripheral chips,the sources said. The company will continue to strengthen its R&D efforts on testing capability for power management ICs, analog devices, sensors, AiP modules and advanced HPC and AI chips.

