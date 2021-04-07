Testing houses enjoy robust demand for 5G, HPC chips

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Testing houses including Sigurd Microelectronics and King Yuan Electronics have already seen their capacity fall short of demand since the start of the second quarter, driven by strong demand for 5G, HPC and other application chips, according to industry sources.

Siqurd has confirmed that clients have booked all its testing capacity for the months ahead for testing memory, automotive, gaming and mining chips, apart from new handset, networking and power management ICs, the sources said.

Delivery lead times for high-end testing services have extended to four months, and testing houses will give shipment priority to major clients and also have part of the costs for consumables absorbed by customers, the sources continued.

Testing houses are very likely to raise their quotes in the second quarter, especially those for rush orders from medium-size clients eager to secure testing capacity support, the sources noted.

5G and Wi-Fi 6 chips testing requires a longer time with better profitability for dedicated testing houses as well as IC test interface solutions providers including Chunghwa Precision Test Technology (CHPT), Keystone Microtech and WinWay Technology, the sources said. They will also benefit significantly from the launch of new CPU and GPU products by US vendors later in the year, the sources added.