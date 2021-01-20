Testing houses mull raising quotes

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

IC testing specialists are considering raising their quotes as early as the second quarter of 2021 to reflect their tight capacity, according to industry sources.

Taiwan-based testing houses including Ardentec, King Yuan Electronics (KYEC) and Sigurd Microelectronics have enjoyed a strong pull-in of orders for 5G and Wi-Fi 6 related device applications, and have therefore shifted more of their capacity for high-end chip solutions squeezing room for mature IC products, the sources indicated.

Tight capacity is encouraging IC testing houses to raise quotes for some of their offerings, particularly those for mature chips that come with low ASPs, between the second and third quarters, the sources noted. Besides, several medium-size IC designers are willing to accept higher quotes for more capacity support from their testing partners, the sources said.

Meanwhile, the sources continued, demand for mature chips has been rising at a rapid pace. Robust demand for mature chips has already prompted 8-inch foundries and wirebonding packaging service providers to raise their quotes, the sources said.

Logic IC packagers including ASE Technology, Greatek Electronics, Lingsen Precision Industries and Orient Semiconductor Electronics (OSE) have all seen their wirebonding capacity fully utilized since 2021, the sources said.

On another front, testing equipment providers' delivery lead times except those for display driver IC testing equipment remain at normal levels, according to the sources.