PCB supply chain eyeing replacement demand stoked by new server CPUs

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's PCB supply chain players are optimistic that they will receive a boost from the upcoming server replacement demand to be driven by rollouts of new processors by Intel, according to industry sources.

Intel has just released its third-generation scalable Xeon 10nm server processors codenamed Ice Lake-SP, which will be competing against AMD's EPYC Milan family launched in March.

Both Intel and AMD have started small-volume production of their offerings, with the former likely to kick off mass shipments in the third quarter of the year and the latter to maintain stable smaller-volume shipments in the months ahead, the sources continued.

For PCB makers or upstream CCL and copper foil vendors, their shipments will surely grow significantly as the new server CPUs of both chipmakers will trigger replacement demand for both datacenter servers and brand servers, the sources indicated.

CCL makers boast deep deployments in dealing with brand server vendors and datacenter operators, and their shipment ratios for high-speed/frequency materials will surge further with higher profitability along with the growing penetration of the new server processors, the sources continued.

PCB makers Gold Circuit Electronics and Allied Circuit are expected to benefit more than their peers from forthcoming replacement demand for datacenter servers, as they have maintained stable shipments of rigid boards with high layer counts to datacenter clients after winning validations for their products.

HannStar Board and Tripod Technology, focusing more sales to brand server vendors, are relatively cautious about their shipments for new brand servers, with performance to hinge on the extent of replacement demand by end users, the sources said.