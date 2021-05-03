Booming sales of AMD HPC chips to benefit IC distributors, testing firms

Julian Ho, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Some Taiwan-based IC distributors and testing service vendors in AMD's supply chain are benefiting significantly from robust sales of the US firm's HPC (high-performance computing) chips to the datacenter sector, according to industry sources.

Taiwanese IC testing interface suppliers Chunghwa Precision Test Tech (CHPT) and WinWay Technology, and IC backend service providers ASE Holding and Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL) are among the beneficiaries of AMD's sales boom, said the sources.

Weikeng Industries, a distributor for AMD's complete lineup of IC products, saw its revenues grow 2% sequentially and 37% on year to NT$15.823 billion (US$569.62 million) in the first quarter of 2021. First-quarter EPS stood at NT$0.75, up 202% from a year ago.

The sources noted that testing solution providers will begin offering new products, such as high-end testing sockets, to the US CPU maker starting mid second-quarter 2021 to support development of new chips using advanced foundry process nodes.

Related distributors, testing solutions, and backend service providers are poised to see their shipments gain momentum in June, with prospects to see their sales grow by double-digit rates in 2021, said the sources.