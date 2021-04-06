Bits + chips
CHPT cooperates with CHT to set up 5G-based smart factory
Chloe Liao, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

IC testing interface solution provider Chunghwa Precision Test (CHPT) has upgraded its factory in northern Taiwan into 5G-based smart facility through cooperation with Chunghwa Telecom (CHT), its parent company, according to CHPT.

CHT provides a 5G enterprise-use private network mainly consisting of dedicated base stations and MEC (multi-access edge computing) equipment to match CHPT-developed smart manufacturing solutions featuring AR production management, AIoT sensors, edge computing, and AI-enhanced management.

CHPT has developed smart manufacturing solutions for in-house for five years, with more than 1,000 AIoT sensors deployed at production lines. Through cooperation with CHT, these sensors are connected to perform various smart functions: sensors are used to real-time analyze and adjust concentrations of metals and compounds in chemical liquids; and edge computing systems are integrated with equipment, MES (manufacturing execution system), RFID and AGVs (automated guided vehicles).

Smart manufacturing solutions have improved production efficiency, yield rates and working environments, and have decreased wastewater and wastes, said CHPT chairman Lin Kuo-feng.

Chunghwa Telecom chairman Sheih Chi-mau (left) and Chunghwa Precision Test Tech. chairman Lin Kuo-feng

CHT Sheih Chi-mau (left) and CHPT chairman Lin Kuo-feng
Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, April 2021

Looking for startups?
Startup database
Profiles of startups from Taiwan and around the world: their technologies, product developments, fundraising rounds, etc. All startups are welcome to register their profiles - free of charge.
Register
Accelerators & incubators
Information about accelerators and incubators from Taiwan and around the world that are mentoring startup businesses and teams. All mentors are welcome to register their info - free of charge.
Register
Events calendar
Major events, including those organized by the government, DIGITIMES, and others, featuring startups, innovative technologies and products from Taiwan, Asia and around the world.
Realtime news
Supply chain
Disconnected ICT Supply Chains: New Power Plays Unfolding
Research insights
  1. TIP helps Indonesian telecom carriers test Open RAN
  2. Arm-based server solutions to expand presence in edge computing market
  3. Smartphone brands still focus on low-price segments in India
Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.