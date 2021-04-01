CHPT lands major probe card orders for MediaTek 5G SoCs

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based IC test solutions provider Chunghwa Precision Test Tech (CHPT) has reportedly obtained nearly 100% of probe card orders for MediaTek's mid- and high-end 5G smartphone application processors.

MediaTek has also released test interface solutions orders for its RF and Wi-Fi 6 chips to CHPT and Keystone Microtech, as well as final test (FT) orders to testing houses King Yuan Electronics, Sigurd Microelectronics and ASE Technology, according to industry sources.

CHPT has also landed probe card orders for Arm-based CPUs from the world's major vendors, the sources said.

CHPT declined to comment on specific clients or orders. But its president Scott Huang stressed that probe cards for 5G handset APs will remain the main growth driver for the company in 2021, and its revenues will ramp up sequentially before returning to normal seasonal patterns in the fourth quarter.

CHPT has newly teamed up with Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) to promote 5G-based smart manufacturing. Its chairman KF Lin said that AI-based virtual measuring technology have boosted its measurement yield rates to 99% from 67%, and deep-learning image recognition technology has sharply cut the time needed for inspecting erroneous holes to five minutes from three days for manual operation, and other smart production solutions have enabled the company to save 38.5% on chemical liquids consumption and 11% on waste water treatment cost.