CHPT expects probe card demand to ramp up starting 2Q21

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

IC testing interface solution provider Chunghwa Precision Test Tech (CHPT) expects probe card demand for all its targeted market segments to ramp up starting the second quarter of 2021, while shipments for TV-use chips will start generating revenues as early as June.

Company president Scott Huang has said that probe card demand for processing handset APs, HPC chips, power management ICs and ASICs will stay robust in 2021-2022, while probing demand for second-generation mmWave RF and modem chips is expected to turn strong in second-third quarters this year, particularly from clients in North America.

Huang noted handset AP applications now still command the largest revenue contribution ratio, at nearly 70%, for CHPT's probe card business, but the corresponding ratios for HPC, ASIC and 5G RF and modem chips probing will be rising steadily in the months ahead.

CHPT has over 90% of probe heads developed and manufactured in house, now at a monthly capacity of 600,000-1 million pieces. Its overall sales of probe card solutions are expected to grow at a higher level than industry average of 10.1% in 2021, according to Huang.

At the moment, probe cards contribute 41% of CHPT's total revenues, and their gross margins stay at high levels of 50-55%. The company expects its shipments of probe cards to grow steadily to peak in the third quarter before falling slightly in the fourth quarter. Its first-quarter revenues slipped 9.9% on year to NT$811 million (US$28.96 million).

CHPT has started volume shipments of newly-developed AMLO substrates to clients and has also passed engineering validations for its test interface solutions for TV chips, with the solutions to start revenue contribution in June-July, according to company sources.