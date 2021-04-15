CHPT cuts into supply chain for TV SoCs with new probe cards

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Chunghwa Precision Test Technology (CHPT) with its latest in-house developed probe cards has obtained new orders demanding circuit probing for TV SoC chips, according to the Taiwan-based company.

CHPT has just released its newly developed NS50 series probe card solutions with fine pitch of 50um, which can reduce interferences on analog and digital signals when they are tested simultaneously and can simultaneously complete tests on analog, digital, low-speed and high-speed signals, helping to reduce testing cost and boost testing efficiency, the company said.

CHPT noted it will continue to venture its newest probe card solutions into the segments of NAND flash controllers, LCD driver ICs and TDDI chips, and will also develop MEMS probe heads to further deepen deployments in the chip probing market.

The company expects robust demand for ASIC, AP, RF and PMIC chips for 5G handsets, notebooks and other applications to continue driving up its shipments of probe cards.

CHPT has jumped to the 11th place from 18th on the global rankings for probe card sales, and may advance further along with its entry into TV SoC supply chains and other probing segments, according to industry sources.