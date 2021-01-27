IT + CE
AMD sees record revenues in 4Q20 and 2020
Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei

AMD has announced revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 of US$3.24 billion, operating income of US$570 million, net income of US$1.78 billion and diluted earnings per share of US$1.45.

Fourth-quarter 2020 net income included an income tax benefit of US$1.30 billion associated with a valuation allowance release, which contributed US$1.06 to EPS. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income was US$663 million, net income was US$636 million and diluted earnings per share was US$0.52.

For full-year 2020, the company reported revenues of US$9.76 billion, operating income of US$1.37 billion, net income of US$2.49 billion and diluted earnings per share of US$2.06. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income was US$1.66 billion, net income was US$1.58 billion and diluted earnings per share was US$1.29.

"We significantly accelerated our business in 2020, delivering record annual revenues while expanding gross margin and more than doubling net income from 2019," said Lisa Su, AMD president and CEO. "Our 2021 financial outlook highlights the strength of our product portfolio and robust demand for high-performance computing across the PC, gaming and data center markets. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and very confident in our long-term strategy as we continue executing our leadership product roadmaps."

AMD's Computing and Graphics segment revenues were US$1.96 billion, up 18% both on year and on quarter primarily driven by strong sales of Ryzen processors.

Client processor average selling price (ASP) was lower year-over-year due to a higher mix of Ryzen mobile processor sales. Client processor ASP was higher quarter-over-quarter driven by Ryzen desktop processor sales. Radeon graphics product ASPs were higher year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter.

The segment's operating income was US$420 million compared to US$360 million a year ago and US$384 million in the prior quarter. The on-year and on-quarter increases were primarily driven by higher Ryzen processor sales.

Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment revenues were US$1.28 billion, up 176% on year and 13% on quarter driven by higher semi-custom and EPYC processor sales.

The segment's operating income was US$243 million compared to US$45 million a year ago and US$141 million in the prior quarter. Operating income improvements were primarily driven by higher revenues.

AMD GAAP financial results, 4Q20 (US$m)

4Q20

4Q19

Y/Y

3Q20

Q/Q

Revenues

3,244

2,127

53%

2,801

16%

Gross profit

1,451

949

53%

1,230

18%

Gross margin

45%

45%

Flat

44%

1pp

Operating expenses

881

601

47%

781

13%

Operating income

570

348

64%

449

27%

Tax Valuation Allowance Release Benefit

1,301

-

-

-

-

Net income

1,781

170

948%

390

357%

Earnings per share (US$)

1.45

0.15

867%

0.32

353%

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, January 2021

AMD Non-GAAP financial results, 4Q20 (US$m)

4Q20

4Q19

Y/Y

3Q20

Q/Q

Revenues

3,244

2,127

53%

2,801

16%

Gross profit

1,452

950

53%

1,231

18%

Gross margin

45%

45%

Flat

44%

1pp

Operating expenses

789

545

45%

706

12%

Operating income

663

405

64%

525

26%

Net income

636

383

66%

501

27%

Earnings per share (US$)

0.52

0.32

63%

0.41

27%

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, January 2021

AMD financial results, 2020 (US$m)

GAAP

Non-GAAP

2020

2019

Y/Y

2020

2019

Y/Y

Revenues

9,763

6,731

45%

9,763

6,731

45%

Gross profit

4,347

2,868

52%

4,353

2,874

51%

Gross margin

45%

43%

2pp

45%

43%

2pp

Operating expenses

2,978

2,297

30%

2,696

2,094

29%

Operating income

1,369

631

117%

1,657

840

97%

Tax valuation allowance release benefit

1,301

-

-

-

-

-

Net income

2,490

341

630%

1,575

756

108%

EPS (US$)

2.06

0.30

587%

1.29

0.64

102%

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, January 2021

