AMD sees record revenues in 4Q20 and 2020

AMD has announced revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 of US$3.24 billion, operating income of US$570 million, net income of US$1.78 billion and diluted earnings per share of US$1.45.
Fourth-quarter 2020 net income included an income tax benefit of US$1.30 billion associated with a valuation allowance release, which contributed US$1.06 to EPS. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income was US$663 million, net income was US$636 million and diluted earnings per share was US$0.52.
For full-year 2020, the company reported revenues of US$9.76 billion, operating income of US$1.37 billion, net income of US$2.49 billion and diluted earnings per share of US$2.06. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income was US$1.66 billion, net income was US$1.58 billion and diluted earnings per share was US$1.29.
"We significantly accelerated our business in 2020, delivering record annual revenues while expanding gross margin and more than doubling net income from 2019," said Lisa Su, AMD president and CEO. "Our 2021 financial outlook highlights the strength of our product portfolio and robust demand for high-performance computing across the PC, gaming and data center markets. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and very confident in our long-term strategy as we continue executing our leadership product roadmaps."
AMD's Computing and Graphics segment revenues were US$1.96 billion, up 18% both on year and on quarter primarily driven by strong sales of Ryzen processors.
Client processor average selling price (ASP) was lower year-over-year due to a higher mix of Ryzen mobile processor sales. Client processor ASP was higher quarter-over-quarter driven by Ryzen desktop processor sales. Radeon graphics product ASPs were higher year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter.
The segment's operating income was US$420 million compared to US$360 million a year ago and US$384 million in the prior quarter. The on-year and on-quarter increases were primarily driven by higher Ryzen processor sales.
Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment revenues were US$1.28 billion, up 176% on year and 13% on quarter driven by higher semi-custom and EPYC processor sales.
The segment's operating income was US$243 million compared to US$45 million a year ago and US$141 million in the prior quarter. Operating income improvements were primarily driven by higher revenues.
AMD GAAP financial results, 4Q20 (US$m)
4Q20
4Q19
Y/Y
3Q20
Q/Q
Revenues
3,244
2,127
53%
2,801
16%
Gross profit
1,451
949
53%
1,230
18%
Gross margin
45%
45%
Flat
44%
1pp
Operating expenses
881
601
47%
781
13%
Operating income
570
348
64%
449
27%
Tax Valuation Allowance Release Benefit
1,301
-
-
-
-
Net income
1,781
170
948%
390
357%
Earnings per share (US$)
1.45
0.15
867%
0.32
353%
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, January 2021
AMD Non-GAAP financial results, 4Q20 (US$m)
4Q20
4Q19
Y/Y
3Q20
Q/Q
Revenues
3,244
2,127
53%
2,801
16%
Gross profit
1,452
950
53%
1,231
18%
Gross margin
45%
45%
Flat
44%
1pp
Operating expenses
789
545
45%
706
12%
Operating income
663
405
64%
525
26%
Net income
636
383
66%
501
27%
Earnings per share (US$)
0.52
0.32
63%
0.41
27%
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, January 2021
AMD financial results, 2020 (US$m)
GAAP
Non-GAAP
2020
2019
Y/Y
2020
2019
Y/Y
Revenues
9,763
6,731
45%
9,763
6,731
45%
Gross profit
4,347
2,868
52%
4,353
2,874
51%
Gross margin
45%
43%
2pp
45%
43%
2pp
Operating expenses
2,978
2,297
30%
2,696
2,094
29%
Operating income
1,369
631
117%
1,657
840
97%
Tax valuation allowance release benefit
1,301
-
-
-
-
-
Net income
2,490
341
630%
1,575
756
108%
EPS (US$)
2.06
0.30
587%
1.29
0.64
102%
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, January 2021