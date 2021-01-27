AMD sees record revenues in 4Q20 and 2020

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei

AMD has announced revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 of US$3.24 billion, operating income of US$570 million, net income of US$1.78 billion and diluted earnings per share of US$1.45.

Fourth-quarter 2020 net income included an income tax benefit of US$1.30 billion associated with a valuation allowance release, which contributed US$1.06 to EPS. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income was US$663 million, net income was US$636 million and diluted earnings per share was US$0.52.

For full-year 2020, the company reported revenues of US$9.76 billion, operating income of US$1.37 billion, net income of US$2.49 billion and diluted earnings per share of US$2.06. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income was US$1.66 billion, net income was US$1.58 billion and diluted earnings per share was US$1.29.

"We significantly accelerated our business in 2020, delivering record annual revenues while expanding gross margin and more than doubling net income from 2019," said Lisa Su, AMD president and CEO. "Our 2021 financial outlook highlights the strength of our product portfolio and robust demand for high-performance computing across the PC, gaming and data center markets. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and very confident in our long-term strategy as we continue executing our leadership product roadmaps."

AMD's Computing and Graphics segment revenues were US$1.96 billion, up 18% both on year and on quarter primarily driven by strong sales of Ryzen processors.

Client processor average selling price (ASP) was lower year-over-year due to a higher mix of Ryzen mobile processor sales. Client processor ASP was higher quarter-over-quarter driven by Ryzen desktop processor sales. Radeon graphics product ASPs were higher year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter.

The segment's operating income was US$420 million compared to US$360 million a year ago and US$384 million in the prior quarter. The on-year and on-quarter increases were primarily driven by higher Ryzen processor sales.

Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment revenues were US$1.28 billion, up 176% on year and 13% on quarter driven by higher semi-custom and EPYC processor sales.

The segment's operating income was US$243 million compared to US$45 million a year ago and US$141 million in the prior quarter. Operating income improvements were primarily driven by higher revenues.

AMD GAAP financial results, 4Q20 (US$m) 4Q20 4Q19 Y/Y 3Q20 Q/Q Revenues 3,244 2,127 53% 2,801 16% Gross profit 1,451 949 53% 1,230 18% Gross margin 45% 45% Flat 44% 1pp Operating expenses 881 601 47% 781 13% Operating income 570 348 64% 449 27% Tax Valuation Allowance Release Benefit 1,301 - - - - Net income 1,781 170 948% 390 357% Earnings per share (US$) 1.45 0.15 867% 0.32 353%

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, January 2021

AMD Non-GAAP financial results, 4Q20 (US$m) 4Q20 4Q19 Y/Y 3Q20 Q/Q Revenues 3,244 2,127 53% 2,801 16% Gross profit 1,452 950 53% 1,231 18% Gross margin 45% 45% Flat 44% 1pp Operating expenses 789 545 45% 706 12% Operating income 663 405 64% 525 26% Net income 636 383 66% 501 27% Earnings per share (US$) 0.52 0.32 63% 0.41 27%

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, January 2021

AMD financial results, 2020 (US$m) GAAP Non-GAAP 2020 2019 Y/Y 2020 2019 Y/Y Revenues 9,763 6,731 45% 9,763 6,731 45% Gross profit 4,347 2,868 52% 4,353 2,874 51% Gross margin 45% 43% 2pp 45% 43% 2pp Operating expenses 2,978 2,297 30% 2,696 2,094 29% Operating income 1,369 631 117% 1,657 840 97% Tax valuation allowance release benefit 1,301 - - - - - Net income 2,490 341 630% 1,575 756 108% EPS (US$) 2.06 0.30 587% 1.29 0.64 102%

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, January 2021