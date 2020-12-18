MediaTek announces equity investment in Asix

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

MediaTek through subsidiary Airoha Technology will invest up to NT$495 million (US$17.6 million) through private placement to acquire an about 20% stake in fellow Taiwan-based IC design house Asix Electronics.

The planned equity investment is part of MediaTek's efforts to explore new growth engines for the group, industry observers believe.

Specializing in Ethernet controller chips, Asix is expected to join MediaTek's deployments in the automotive and industrial computing market segments, according to the observers. Asix is identified as among the Ethernet chip providers set to benefit from a boom in demand for automotive and industrial applications.

Airoha has its expertise in RF and mixed-signal IC chips, and Bluetooth low energy SoC solutions. Airoha became a member of MediaTek Group in 2017. Asix' Ethernet chip expertise would further grow MediaTek's business, the observers indicated.

MediaTek has been diversifying its offerings in recent years, while stepping up its investments in new technologies including those for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, enterprise ASIC and automotive electronics applications, the observers said.

MediaTek previously disclosed on behalf of subsidiary Richtek Technology plans to acquire assets related to the power management solutions product line sold under the Enpirion brand owned by Intel and its subsidiaries. The transaction is estimated at a total of about US$85 million, and is expected to close later in the fourth quarter of 2020.