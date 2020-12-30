Bits + chips
Airoha to acquire IC Plus
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Airoha Technology, a MediaTek subsidiary, will acquire all shares of fellow company IC Plus at NT$22 (US$0.78) per share, according to company filings with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE).

Specializing in Bluetooth IC and other networking chips, IC Plus will be wholly owned by Airoha after the acquisition completes. The deal is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, and is expected to close on April 30, 2021.

Earlier in December 2020, Airoha offered to buy an about 20% stake in Asix Electronics, another Taiwan-based IC design company, at NT$40 per share through a private placement. Asix specializes in Ethernet controller chips.

Airoha has its expertise in RF and mixed-signal IC chips, and Bluetooth low energy SoC solutions. Airoha became a member of MediaTek Group in 2017. Asix' Ethernet chip expertise would further grow MediaTek's business, observers indicated.

Richtek Technology, another MediaTek subsidiary, in November disclosed plans to acquire assets related to the power management solutions product line sold under the Enpirion brand owned by Intel and its subsidiaries.

Specializing in analog chips for mobile devices, Richtek became a unit of MediaTek in April 2016.

