Taiwan IC design houses to embrace bright prospects for 2021

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

With China stepping up its efforts to build a "de-Americanized" semiconductor supply chain, Taiwan-based IC design houses led by MediaTek are expected to see a bright year for their operations in 2021, according to industry sources.

Taiwan-based fabless chipmakers have found their role increasingly important in the new products set to be rolled out by Chinese brand vendors during the first half of next year, the sources indicated.

Prospects for many Taiwan-based IC design houses, including ASIC designers, are already positive about the fourth quarter of 2020 and first-quarter 2021, thanks to demand from China. Global Unichip and Alchip, for example, are set to see their fourth-quarter revenues hit new highs, the sources said.

Besides, silicon IP providers including eMemory Technology and M31 have enjoyed increasing windfall orders from their China-based clients, with clear order visibility extended through next year, the sources noted.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's fabless chipmakers including second-tier ones remain aggressive in vying for foundry support, indicating their optimism about end-market demand next year, according to the sources.