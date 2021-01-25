MediaTek to roll out upgraded 5G chips in 1H21

Cage Chao, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Judging from MediaTek's product roadmap, the chipmaker is expected to unveil the upgraded versions of its Dimensity 800 and 700 5G SoC lineups in second-quarter 2021, according to industry sources.

The upgraded version of the Dimensity 700 is likely to be unveiled early in the second quarter, while the upgraded Dimensity 800 is expected to debut at Mobile World Congress 2021, tentatively slated for June 28-July 1.

The updated Dimensity 700 and 800 series products are likely to be built using more mature 10/12nm technology processes at TSMC, as the chips will be for the entry-level to mid-tier 5G smartphone sectors, said the sources.

The two upgrades are being planned after the chipmaker just launched its new 6nm Dimensity 1200 and 1100 5G SoC series. These two chips are designed for the high-end to midrange 5G phone segment, the company said.

The Dimensity 1200 comes with an integrated connection mode supporting both stand alone (SA) and non-stand alone (NSA) 5G networks, said the company, adding that the chip also supports 2CC CA (2 component carrier aggregation) and DSS (dynamic spectrum sharing) technologies, plus its built-in 5G UltraSave power-saving technology.

MediaTek is expected to continue to emphasize the power-saving performances of its new Dimensity 700 and 800 SoCs, said the sources, adding that the two mid-tier chips will continue supporting sub-6GHz 5G, with enhanced multimedia capabilities and improved gaming performances.