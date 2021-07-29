中文網
    MediaTek terminates deal to acquire assets related to PWM IC from Intel
    Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

    MediaTek has announced that on behalf of subsidiary Richtek Technology, its agreement with Intel to acquire assets related to the power management solutions product line sold under the Enpirion brand owned by Intel and its subsidiaries has been terminated.

    MediaTek expects the termination of the deal to have no impact on Richtek's existing collaborations with Intel and others. The event will also have no significant impact on both MediaTek's and Richtek's operations.

    Announced in November 2020, the acquisition deal was originally scheduled to complete in the fourth quarter of the year. Total transaction was estimated at about US$85 million.

