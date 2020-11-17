MediaTek to acquire assets related to PWM IC from Intel

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

MediaTek has announced on behalf of subsidiary Richtek Technology plans to acquire assets related to the power management solutions product line sold under the Enpirion brand owned by Intel and its subsidiaries.

The transaction is estimated at a total of about US$85 million, MediaTek said in a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE). The deal is expected to close later in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The acquisition will help expand MediaTek's product portfolio, while providing high-frequency and high-efficiency offerings for integrated chip solutions such as FPGAs, SoCs and ASICs designed for enterprise-level applications, said the Taiwan-based fabless chip vendor. The deal will also make a positive contribution to its overall business scale and competitiveness, it added.