Foundry shortage a major issue for IC designers, says MediaTek chair

Cage Chao, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Foundry capacity supply shortages will remain the biggest issue facing IC design houses, and the problem can hardly be solved in the near future, according to MediaTek chairman MK Tsai.

Tsai said insufficient investment in mature manufacturing nodes and huge investment required for advanced process nodes have limited the growth of overall foundry capacity supply.

MediaTek will see its annual revenues soar past the US$10 billion level to hit a new high in 2020, making it firmly in the leader group of the global IC design sector, said Tsai.

Tsai, speaking at a recent company event, said since its inception 23 years ago, MediaTek has been doing its best to meet whatever challenges in technology and business, with the firm belief that it can eventually play a leading role on the global stage with stable growth.

He gave the credit for the record revenues to concerted efforts of all company staff and strong support from clients and suppliers.

MediaTek chairman MK Tsai

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, December 2020