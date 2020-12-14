MediaTek likely to ship 5G SoCs to Honor

Microsoft, CIRC jointly develop surveillance drone solution 19min ago in IT + CE

China new energy car sales rise in November 32min ago in Green energy

Taiwan LCD driver IC suppliers to enjoy gross margin growth 10h 50min ago in Before Going to Press

Prosperity Dielectrics steps up development for LTCC devices 10h 57min ago in Before Going to Press

NAND flash controller suppliers mull price hike 11h 6min ago in Before Going to Press

Taiwan backend firms see strong demand for display driver IC, flash device controllers 11h 11min ago in Before Going to Press

Harvatek expects micro LED product sales to grow in 2021 11h 14min ago in Before Going to Press

Pegatron chairman urges government to ease restraints on hiring foreign professionals 11h 18min ago in Before Going to Press

China IC foundry output to continue growth in 2021, says Digitimes Research 11h 29min ago in Before Going to Press

Taiwan backend firms engaged in development for silicon photonics solutions 11h 40min ago in Before Going to Press

IPC maker Adlink optimistic about 2021 11h 54min ago in Before Going to Press

EIH partners with Microview for e-paper solutions 12h 5min ago in Before Going to Press

Pegatron on track to commence investment project in India, says chairman 12h 11min ago in Before Going to Press

Taiwan PCB output value to top NT$300 billion in 2020, says MOEA 12h 14min ago in Before Going to Press