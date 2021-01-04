M31 Technology developing IP for TSMC 3nm process

Monica Chen, Hsinchu; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Silicon IP provider M31 Technology is engaged in the development for TSMC's upcoming 4nm and 3nm process technologies, and will introduce related IPs for mobile SoC designs in 2021, according to market sources.

M31 is among the members of TSMC's IP Alliance Program, and has developed various IPs for TSMC's processes ranging from 180nm to 5nm. Robust demand for TSMC's 5nm and 7nm processes is expected to boost M31's revenue to a record high in the fourth quarter of 2020, and buoy further the silicon IP provider's sales performance in 2021, the sources said.

Besides, M31 has gained validation for its new-generation embedded USB 2.0 PHY IPs from Qualcomm, the sources indicated. M31 is also a partner of Samsung's foundry operations, the sources said.

M31 is expected to post a more than 10% revenue increase this year, but unfavorable currency exchange rates may result in just flat growth in profits, the sources noted.

M31 saw its cumulative 2020 revenue through November increase 11.6% on year to NT$855 million (US$30.4 million).