Stay focused: Q&A with NXP executive Steve Owen

NXP Semiconductors has gone through several periods of restructuring since its departure from Philips, followed by privatization, and mergers and acquisitions. Steve Owen, executive vice president of sales and marketing at NXP, suggested that the company intends to be consistent despite all the changes brought to it.

NXP has stayed focused on optimizing its expertise to grasp opportunities in the emerging sectors, Owen said during a recent interview with Digitimes.

Q: NXP was spun off from Philips, and then went through several mergers and acquisitions. Would you talk about how the company has evolved through these changes?

A: Every major change to NXP is making the company stronger. When NXP just became independent, the company was a group of chip professionals who were keen to accelerate R&D and focus on emerging technologies. We also intended to be a market-oriented company.

The merger with Freescale Semiconductor has strengthened further NXP's technology capability and product portfolios. Obtaining Freescale's MCU expertise has enabled NXP to become competitive in the emerging fields of AI, IoT and automotive. During the merger process, NXP was committed to making sure Freescale could continue shipments to its customers and carry on the existing cooperation. And during our communication with clients, NXP also realized the competitiveness of automotive electronics, security chipset solutions and general-type MCUs, and identified AI, IoT and auto applications as major focuses.

In addition, NXP is gearing up for 5G with its enhanced chipset solutions, and believes the next generation of mobile technology will make the interaction of AI, IoT, auto and other emerging applications possible. NXP is looking to enjoy accelerated growth in the 5G era.

Q: What are NXP's competitive advantages in the fields of AI, IoT and auto?

A: NXP's strength in network security technology will be well utilized in the design and development of chip solutions for the emerging AI, IoT and auto applications. In the industrial sector, for example, NXP has demonstrated our security, power consumption and performance competitiveness.

Collecting and evaluating data is still important for hardware and software. NXP provides governments, cloud service providers and consumer electronics device vendors high-level security for data transmission and processing. We are also confident about the competitiveness of our integrated security solutions in the AI, IoT and auto fields.

Q: Internet giants have started getting involved in chip design and development. For NXP, is the trend positive or negative?

A: I think the trend is positive for NXP. In the past, Xiaomi, Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent (commonly known as XBAT collectively), and even Google and Amazon were unfamiliar with chipmaking technologies. Therefore, their communication with chip providers would usually fail when they asked for solutions that could differentiate and add more value to their products and services.

To support their aggressive pursuit of new AI and IoT business opportunities, these Internet giants are now keen to hire personnel who are well-versed in chip design to help build up their unique products and services. For NXP, it is actually much easier to communicate with these companies.

Q: Upstream chipmakers are encountering tight production capacities. How has NXP dealt with the issue?

A: NXP has in-house manufacturing capacity, and also outsources about 50% of production. We have maintained long-term relationships with our foundry partners. Usually, tight foundry capacity has a limited impact on NXP's supply. We talk to our foundry partners about our shipment goals in advance so that they assign sufficient production capacity for us.

