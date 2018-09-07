NXP, FII partners on IIoT

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

NXP Semiconductors will provide Foxconn Industrial Internet (FII) with its iIndustrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform solutions and technical support., according to an MOU signed on behlaf of their repesctive companies by NXP's executive vice president of Global Sales & Marketing Steven Owen and FII's vice president Vincent Chen.

The two firms will jointly develop an IIoT platform to help manufacturers implement smart production and management and create innovated business models.

Photo: Company