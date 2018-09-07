Sumco halts production after quake hits Hokkaido

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Semiconductor silicon wafer provider Sumco has suspended production at its local plant in Hokkaido, Japan where a magnitude-6.7 earthquake hit on September 6 causing landslides and leading to several deaths.

Sumco has halted operations at its Chitose plant due to the earthquake, according to a report by Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA). The company has started assessing the quake's damage to the plant, and will disclose relevant information as soon as possible.

Sumco produces mainly 8- and 6-inch silicon wafers at its Chitose plant in Hokkaido.