Bits + chips
Sumco halts production after quake hits Hokkaido
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Semiconductor silicon wafer provider Sumco has suspended production at its local plant in Hokkaido, Japan where a magnitude-6.7 earthquake hit on September 6 causing landslides and leading to several deaths.

Sumco has halted operations at its Chitose plant due to the earthquake, according to a report by Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA). The company has started assessing the quake's damage to the plant, and will disclose relevant information as soon as possible.

Sumco produces mainly 8- and 6-inch silicon wafers at its Chitose plant in Hokkaido.

© DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.