Semiconductors used in electronics post solid growth in 1Q18, says IHS

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Global semiconductor revenues derived from chip usage in electronic equipment and devices amounted to US$111.4 billion at the end of first-quarter 2018, up a significant 17% from US$95.2 billion during the same quarter a year ago, according to IHS Markit.

Based on the first-quarter results, which also weighed the recent volatility of the DRAM market, projected chip revenue growth for all of 2018 would slow slightly to 7.2%, down from an initially anticipated rate of 7.5%, IHS said. That slightly softer outlook, however, is likely to strengthen and improve when industry revenues are tallied again at the end of the second quarter given that signs are already pointing to renewed vigor in the semiconductor landscape.

Chip revenues during the first quarter grew fastest in data processing electronics, IHS indicated. Major growth drivers for the space include the use of solid-state drives (SSDs) to replace traditional hard drives in both laptop and desktop PCs, as well as a spike in the pricing of NAND flash memory utilized in SSDs. With no moving or mechanical parts susceptible to drops or shudders, SSDs offer faster performance and greater durability than hard drives.

Revenues during the first quarter for semiconductors used in data processing equipment and devices amounted to US$38.4 billion, up 19.5% from US$32.2 billion during the same period in 2017, IHS said. The data processing sector includes data center servers, workstations, deskbound PCs, mobile PCs, tablet PCs, DRAM upgrade modules, flat-panel monitors and data storage devices - such as hard-disk drives, solid-state drives and optical drives - used in the compute space.

The second-fastest-growing sector was wired communications, IHS noted. Despite having the smallest revenues in the group at US$5.8 billion, revenue growth of the semiconductors used in wired communications equipment and devices reached 17.5%. Growth propellers include threat-mitigation products, data center network equipment, and Ethernet switches and routers for enterprise applications in data centers.

The other sectors, ranked by first-quarter year-over-year growth in descending order, are: consumer electronics at 16.5%, wireless communications at 16.3%, industrial electronics at 14.9%, and automotive at 13.9%.

In terms of sheer size, data processing and its nearly US$40 billion revenue also made it the largest sector by far. In the runner-up position was wireless communications, with total revenues of US$33.9 billion for the period, according to IHS.

Among electronic equipment and devices, wireless communications posted the highest growth rate in OEM factory revenues, up 17.0% from US$95.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2017 to US$112.0 billion in first-quarter 2018, IHS said.