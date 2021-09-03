中文網
    Taipei
    Fri, Sep 3, 2021
    14:11
    partly cloudy
    32°C
    GaAs foundry AWSC mulls price hike
    Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    GaAs foundry Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Company (AWSC), which already made upward adjustments in its quotes earlier this year, is mulling another price hikes in the first half of 2022, according to industry sources.

    In particular, AWSC will make appropriate adjustments in its prices for low-margin products to have the prices come to reasonable levels, the sources said.

    AWSC has declined to comment on the reported price hikes.

    Fellow company Win Semiconductors has yet to raise its foundry quotes, nevertheless, the sources indicated.

    AWSC is reportedly among the suppliers of Skyworks and has cut into the supply chain of Qualcomm. The GaAs foundry has also enjoyed a ramp-up in demand for 4G power amplifiers from China since 2021, the sources said.

    AWSC is also on track to expand production capacity to 25,000 wafers monthly by the end of 2022 from 18,000 units a year earlier, according to the sources. The GaAs foundry had acquired new equipment and facilities from a Japan-based supplier and had the tools installed at its fab around the middle of the third quarter.

    In addition, as an affiliate of Sino-American Silicon Products (SAS), also the parent company of GlobalWafers, AWSC will be stepping its deployments in the radio-frequency component field by jointly developing GaN components and related manufacturing processes, such as GaN-on-silicon carbide (SiC) process technology, with SAS, the sources said.

    AWSC has disclosed revenue of NT$428 million (US$15.5 million) for August 2021, up nearly 4% sequentially and a robust 47% on year, and hitting a record high.

    Categories
    Bits + chips IC manufacturing Passive, PCB, other IC components
    Tags
    4G capacity China component demand equipment fab foundry GaAs manufacturing price Qualcomm SAS semiconductor silicon Skyworks supplier supply chain Win Semiconductors wireless
    Companies
    Sino-American Silicon Products Win Semiconductors
