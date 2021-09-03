中文網
    Highlight of the day: Qualcomm leads high-end 5G smartphone APs, followed by MediaTek
    Jill Lai, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    The global sales of 5G smartphones are expected to surge to 600-700 million units in 2021. However, the current penetration rate of 5G smartphones was still much weaker than expected in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Most smartphone brands are trying to release more new models or features to stimulate the demand. According to Digitimes Research, Qualcomm has become the market leader in the high-end 5G smartphone APs. MediaTek's Dimensity 2000 series, also entered this high-end market to seize the chance to accomplish its annual revenue goal of US$20 billion within two years. AWSC, which grew 47% on year, is reportedly among the suppliers of Skyworks and has cut into the supply chain of Qualcomm.

    Qualcomm remains high-end smartphone AP market leader

    Qualcomm remained the largest supplier of high-end 5G smartphone application processors in the first half of 2021, according to Digitimes Research. But MediaTek is gearing up for a bigger share of the high-end segment with its Dimensity 2000 series.

    MediaTek likely to post revenue decrease in 4Q21

    MediaTek is likely to see its revenues fall sequentially, for the first time in more than one year, in the fourth quarter of 2021, given that its fulfillment of orders for the quarter for Chinese handset vendors shows signs of slowing down, according to industry sources.

    GaAs foundry AWSC mulls price hike

    GaAs foundry Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Company (AWSC), which already made upward adjustments in its quotes earlier this year, is mulling another price hikes in the first half of 2022, according to industry sources.

