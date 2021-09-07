Samsung, SK Hynix set to embrace brisk 2H21, says Digitimes Research

South Korea's top-2 memory makers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix are optimistic about their business performances for the second half of 2021 thanks to strong memory demand for mobile devices and servers, according to Digitimes Research.

The two memory vendors together scored better-than-expected revenues of KRW17.7 trillion (US$25.8 billion) from their sales of DRAM and NAND flash chips in the second quarter of 2021, with their operating income rates and bit shipments growing sequentially. The ASPs for NAND flash also rebounded into a sequential increase, compared to a decrease seen in the first quarter, Digitimes Research notes.

The revenue, profit and ASP improvements were attributed partly to robust memory sales for PC and server applications, and partly to the sharp increase in shipment ratios for memory chips involving advanced manufacturing processes.

Samsung and SK Hynix are set to enter their 176-layer NAND and EUV 1αnm RDAM chips into volume production in the second half of the year, which will not only strengthen their production cost-effectiveness but also extend their lead over other international competitors in advanced process nodes, Digitimes Research believes.