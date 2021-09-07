中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Sep 7, 2021
    23:01
    mostly clear
    28°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    PCB maker Apex posts sales drop in August
    41min ago
    GSEO posts record August revenue
    46min ago
    Yageo capacity utilization stays above 90%
    1h 25min ago
    More smartphone vendors to adopt vapor chambers for new models
    1h 38min ago
    OmniVision to cut back wafer starts at Taiwan foundries, say sources
    1h 43min ago
    Networking device makers see order visibility extended to 1H22
    1h 54min ago
    IC analyzer MA-tek sees orders for AI chips, 3rd-gem semiconductors ramp up
    1h 59min ago
    Adata expects DRAM spot prices to be stable in 4Q21
    2h 4min ago
    Kinsus to enjoy sales growth through 4Q21
    2h 5min ago
    LED driver IC firm Macroblock to embrace strong 2H21
    2h 5min ago
    Home Tech Chips + Components
    Samsung, SK Hynix set to embrace brisk 2H21, says Digitimes Research
    Chiawen Chang, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei 0

    South Korea's top-2 memory makers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix are optimistic about their business performances for the second half of 2021 thanks to strong memory demand for mobile devices and servers, according to Digitimes Research.

    The two memory vendors together scored better-than-expected revenues of KRW17.7 trillion (US$25.8 billion) from their sales of DRAM and NAND flash chips in the second quarter of 2021, with their operating income rates and bit shipments growing sequentially. The ASPs for NAND flash also rebounded into a sequential increase, compared to a decrease seen in the first quarter, Digitimes Research notes.

    The revenue, profit and ASP improvements were attributed partly to robust memory sales for PC and server applications, and partly to the sharp increase in shipment ratios for memory chips involving advanced manufacturing processes.

    Samsung and SK Hynix are set to enter their 176-layer NAND and EUV 1αnm RDAM chips into volume production in the second half of the year, which will not only strengthen their production cost-effectiveness but also extend their lead over other international competitors in advanced process nodes, Digitimes Research believes.

    Categories
    Bits + chips Memory chips
    Tags
    ASP DIGITIMES Digitimes Insight Digitimes Research DRAM EUV Hynix NAND flash Samsung Samsung Electronics SK Hynix
    Related stories
    Aug 26
    Global NAND flash output value increases 10.8% in 2Q21, says TrendForce
    Aug 25
    Global DRAM output value climbs 26% in 2Q21, says TrendForce
    Aug 23
    Samsung regains top spot in 2Q21 chip rankings
    Jul 8
    Samsung wins almost half of 1Q21 smartphone memory market, says Strategy Analytics
    Jun 15
    ASC 100: TSMC, Samsung lead in market value; semiconductor, EV sectors gaining traction
    Feb 25
    SK Hynix strikes 5-year deal with ASML for EUV equipment supply
    Related topic
    Opinions
    Opinions
    CHT
    BIZ FOCUS
    Sep 7, 09:17
    The best power supply choices for blockchain industrial applications
    Monday 6 September 2021
    SINTRONES event addressing AIoT, fleet management solutions levering 5G technology
    Friday 3 September 2021
    MSI AMR-AI-PJ-UVGI Robot verified by Texcell/France effectively inactivate new SARS-COV2 virus within seconds under research conditions
    Friday 3 September 2021
    DataVan to release industrial PC product line, filling gaps in company product roadmap
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Samsung, SK Hynix set to embrace brisk 2H21, says Digitimes Research
    Qualcomm remains high-end smartphone AP market leader
    China-based AI speech recognition algorithm companies to develop own chips, says Digitimes Research