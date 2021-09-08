中文網
    Taipei
    Wed, Sep 8, 2021
    18:59
    mostly clear
    30°C
    Samsung, LG to hire thousands of employees in Vietnam
    Alex Chen, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    South Korea's Samsung Electronics is investing US$230 million to build a R&D center in Hanoi, Vietnam, which is expected to start operation in 2022 and hire 2,200-3,000 employees, according to VIR.

    Another South Korea-based electronics giant LG Electronics' US$1.5 billion-worth manufacturing factory for home appliances, smartphone, and car information & entertainment products in Haiphong, Vietnam is also hiring engineers and workers.

    LG Display's facility in Haiphong is looking to hire more lawyers, general affairs assistants, engineers for research and development, production, health and safety, and technology, and IT assistants as well, according to VIR.

    Samsung has altogether an investment capital of over US$17.5 billion in Vietnam and is employing more than 160,000 local workers, according to VIR. Samsung has manufacturing facilities in Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and the provinces of Bac Ning and Thai Nguyen that manufacture handset and home electronics.

    In 2020, Vietnam's exports rose to US$282.65 billion and Samsung was responsible for more than 20% of them, or about US$57 billion.

    LG and Samsung are the leading exporters in Vietnam. In the first seven months of 2021, Vietnam's exports of handsets and their spare parts grew 12% on year to US$29.4 billion, or about 15.8% of its total exports.

    In the same period, exports of notebooks, spare parts, and other electronics grew 16.5% on year to US$27.4 billion.

    According to VIR citing data from the Vietnamese General Statistics Office, South Korea is the biggest foreign investor in Vietnam as of August 20, with over 9,100 valid projects registered at US$72.16 billion.

    According to VIR citing data from General Department of Vietnam Customs, trade between Vietnam and South Korea amounted to US$42.2 billion or 11.25% of total trade, from January to July in 2021. The figure from the same period of 2020 was US$35 billion.

    The two countries have signed an FTA to reduce 90% tariffs on imports between them, starting from 2018. Vietnam has also eliminated tariffs on nearly 90% of imports from South Korea for 15 years since 2015, according to VIR.

