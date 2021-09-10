Taiwan handset sales to rise in 2H21

Handset sales in Taiwan, which fell below 400,000 units monthly in the second quarter, have started picking up and are expected to see a 15-20% rise in the second half of this year compared to the first half, according to market sources.

The sources pointed out that seasonality, launches of new smartphones, and the Taiwan government's upcoming issuing of new stimulus vouchers are all expected to drive up handset demand in the second half.

Samsung Electronics expects highly of demand for its Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 foldable smartphones in Taiwan in the fourth quarter and has invested heavy resources in their marketing and promotions. Meanwhile, Sony is primarily promoting its third-generation Xperia series smartphones in Taiwan and is hoping to take the lead in the local high-end Android smartphone segment.

Vivo, which became a top-5 brand in Taiwan with its high cost/performance-ratio smartphones, is eyeing to enroll into the top-3 with enhanced camera modules and technologies.

Realme is the fourth-largest smartphone brand in Taiwan and is primarily focusing on optimizing its product lines and expanding its channel reaches to boost its smartphone sales there.

Since Samsung is mainly producing its smartphones in South Korea and Vietnam, surging infections of COVID-19 in Vietnam had undermined Samsung's smartphone supply in June and July, but the issue has already stabilized with adjustments over production lines and component inventory, according to Jacob Chen, VP of Samsung's mobile and information businesses.