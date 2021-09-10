中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Sat, Sep 11, 2021
    07:11
    light rain with thunder
    28°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech Mobile + Telecom
    Taiwan handset sales to rise in 2H21
    Max Wang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Handset sales in Taiwan, which fell below 400,000 units monthly in the second quarter, have started picking up and are expected to see a 15-20% rise in the second half of this year compared to the first half, according to market sources.

    The sources pointed out that seasonality, launches of new smartphones, and the Taiwan government's upcoming issuing of new stimulus vouchers are all expected to drive up handset demand in the second half.

    Samsung Electronics expects highly of demand for its Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 foldable smartphones in Taiwan in the fourth quarter and has invested heavy resources in their marketing and promotions. Meanwhile, Sony is primarily promoting its third-generation Xperia series smartphones in Taiwan and is hoping to take the lead in the local high-end Android smartphone segment.

    Vivo, which became a top-5 brand in Taiwan with its high cost/performance-ratio smartphones, is eyeing to enroll into the top-3 with enhanced camera modules and technologies.

    Realme is the fourth-largest smartphone brand in Taiwan and is primarily focusing on optimizing its product lines and expanding its channel reaches to boost its smartphone sales there.

    Since Samsung is mainly producing its smartphones in South Korea and Vietnam, surging infections of COVID-19 in Vietnam had undermined Samsung's smartphone supply in June and July, but the issue has already stabilized with adjustments over production lines and component inventory, according to Jacob Chen, VP of Samsung's mobile and information businesses.

    Categories
    Mobile + telecom Mobile devices
    Tags
    Android component COVID-19 Galaxy handset sales Samsung Samsung Electronics smartphone Sony Taiwan
    Related stories
    Sep 8
    Samsung, LG to hire thousands of employees in Vietnam
    Sep 7
    Samsung, SK Hynix set to embrace brisk 2H21, says Digitimes Research
    Aug 23
    Handset vendors see sales challenges in 4G/5G transition
    Jun 24
    Taiwan handset sales to pick up in 2H21
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Global supply chain: Advanced economies
    sintrones
    BIZ FOCUS
    Sep 8, 14:22
    GIGAIPC addressing industrial solutions solving smart manufacturing impacts to transform and develop the ability for the future
    Tuesday 7 September 2021
    The best power supply choices for blockchain industrial applications
    Monday 6 September 2021
    SINTRONES event addressing AIoT, fleet management solutions levering 5G technology
    Friday 3 September 2021
    MSI AMR-AI-PJ-UVGI Robot verified by Texcell/France effectively inactivate new SARS-COV2 virus within seconds under research conditions
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Digitimes Research forum talks about trends in 5G industry
    Unisoc to see smartphone AP shipments hike in 2H21
    UCaaS poised to change communications landscape, says Digitimes Research