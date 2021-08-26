中文網
    Taipei
    Fri, Aug 27, 2021
    CubTek to roll out mmWave imaging radars in 2022
    8h 8min ago
    IC design houses see customers become reluctant to accept higher prices
    8h 29min ago
    Samsung still faces hurdles in 3nm GAA process development
    8h 35min ago
    Probe card provider MPI to acquire Celadon Systems
    10h 40min ago
    Apple orders to boost 3Q21 revenue at light guide plate supplier GLT
    10h 48min ago
    ABF substrate suppliers see more customers seek long-term deals
    10h 58min ago
    CCL equipment maker Asia Metal enjoys strong orders pull-in
    10h 59min ago
    Lite-On expects sales to peak in 4Q21
    10h 59min ago
    Tech Chips + Components
    Global NAND flash output value increases 10.8% in 2Q21, says TrendForce
    Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    The global NAND flash industry generated US$16.4 billion in output value in the second quarter of 2021, up 10.8% sequentially, according to TrendForce.

    The overall NAND flash bit shipments increased nearly 9% sequentially in the second quarter, driven by growing demand for notebooks and datacenter applications, said TrendForce.

    NAND flash ASPs rose nearly 7% on quarter when the supply side remained constrained coupled with a ramp-up in demand, TrendForce indicated. The ongoing shortage of NAND flash device controller ICs and the shutdown of Samsung's Austin fab due to power outages led to supply-side constraints during the quarter.

    The industry output value is expected to grow further and likely hit a record high in the third quarter of 2021, thanks to sustained demand for datacenter and notebook applications, according to TrendForce. Contract prices for the third quarter are also poised to rise further.

    Industry leader Samsung saw its NAND flash bit shipments increase about 8% sequentially in the second quarter, buoyed by robust demand for enterprise SSDs and PC related applications, TrendForce indicated. Samsung's NAND flash revenue surged 12.5% on quarter to US$5.59 billion enabling it to grab a 34% market share.

    Kioxia and Western Digital held 18.3% and 14.7%, respectively, of the global NAND flash market in the second quarter of 2021, with revenue growing 8.5% and 11.2%, respectively, on quarter, according to TrendForce. SK Hynix, Micron Technology and Intel rounded out the top-6 NAND flash suppliers during the quarter.

