Global NAND flash output value increases 10.8% in 2Q21, says TrendForce

The global NAND flash industry generated US$16.4 billion in output value in the second quarter of 2021, up 10.8% sequentially, according to TrendForce.

The overall NAND flash bit shipments increased nearly 9% sequentially in the second quarter, driven by growing demand for notebooks and datacenter applications, said TrendForce.

NAND flash ASPs rose nearly 7% on quarter when the supply side remained constrained coupled with a ramp-up in demand, TrendForce indicated. The ongoing shortage of NAND flash device controller ICs and the shutdown of Samsung's Austin fab due to power outages led to supply-side constraints during the quarter.

The industry output value is expected to grow further and likely hit a record high in the third quarter of 2021, thanks to sustained demand for datacenter and notebook applications, according to TrendForce. Contract prices for the third quarter are also poised to rise further.

Industry leader Samsung saw its NAND flash bit shipments increase about 8% sequentially in the second quarter, buoyed by robust demand for enterprise SSDs and PC related applications, TrendForce indicated. Samsung's NAND flash revenue surged 12.5% on quarter to US$5.59 billion enabling it to grab a 34% market share.

Kioxia and Western Digital held 18.3% and 14.7%, respectively, of the global NAND flash market in the second quarter of 2021, with revenue growing 8.5% and 11.2%, respectively, on quarter, according to TrendForce. SK Hynix, Micron Technology and Intel rounded out the top-6 NAND flash suppliers during the quarter.