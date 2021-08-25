中文網
    Global DRAM output value climbs 26% in 2Q21, says TrendForce
    Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

    The global DRAM memory industry posted US$24.11 billion in output value in the second quarter of 2021, up 26% sequentially, according to TrendForce.

    DRAM prices started to trend upward in the first quarter and rose further in the second, said TrendForce. Meanwhile, buyers stepped up their chip purchases in the second quarter in anticipation of further price hikes, TrendForce indicated.

    DRAM demand for notebooks remained robust in the second quarter, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spur demand for remote work and education, and other stay-at-home initiatives, while demand from cloud service providers has been picking up gradually, TrendForce said.

    Besides, graphics DRAM and consumer DRAM demand for niche-market applications has been pretty strong, which already resulted in higher-than-expected unit shipments experienced by the chip suppliers in the second quarter, TrendForce said.

    Looking into the third quarter, DRAM ASPs may see a smaller 3-8% rise as device ODMs and OEMs particularly those engaged in the notebook supply chain have slowed down their DRAM purchases amid chip shortages that are in varying degrees, TrendForce noted. DRAM suppliers insist on keeping price up, nevertheless, TrendForce said.

    Industry leader Samsung Electronics held a 43.6% share of the global DRAM market in the second quarter of 2021, followed by SK Hynix with a 27.9% share and Micron Technology with a 22.6% share, according to TrendForce.

