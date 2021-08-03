中文網
    OSATs in talks with substrate suppliers about 2023 orders
    Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES 0

    Major OSATs, including ASE Technology and Powertech Technology (PTI), are already engaged in talks with their substrate suppliers about orders for 2023, according to industry sources.

    OSATs have finalized their 2022 orders for both packaging-use ABF and BT substrates, and will have little room for adjusting their order placements amid tight capacity supply at IC substrate suppliers, the sources said.

    Substrate suppliers including Unimicron Technology, Nan Ya PCB, and Kinsus Interconnect Technology have even seen their visibility for ABF substrates needed to process HPC and networking chips extend from 2023 to 2025 as demand growth continues to outpace capacity expansions, the sources continued.

    OSATs in the supply chains of leading chipmakers such as Intel, AMD, and Nvidia need not source ABF substrates themselves as the chips vendors have booked sufficient capacity for such substrates they need to process HPC CPU, GPU, networking, and gaming chips with FC-BGA technology, the sources noted.

    But OSATs are usually asked by their chipmaking clients in Taiwan and China to help source the supply of ABF substrates as part of their services for the clients, who usually have fewer deployments in HPC chips than their US counterparts and thus see lower pecking order in terms of capacity allocation by substrate suppliers, the sources said.

    As memory controller IC and T-Con ships require lower computing capability than HPC chips, the sources indicated, vendors have turned to adopt FC-CSP technology rather than FC-BGA at the request of OSATs, who in turn can help them more easily secure BT substrate supply for 2022-2023.

