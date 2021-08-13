中文網
    Home Tech Chips + Components
    ASE, ShunSin poised to embrace growing SiP demand
    Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES 0

    OSATs with SiP (system-in-package) technology, including ASE Technology and ShunSin Technology, are poised to gain from the ever-growing SiP demand for integrating heterogeneous chips for 5G communication, AIoT and automotive electronics applications, according to industry sources.

    Even the AiP (antenna in package) technology for processing antenna modules for mmWave 5G smartphones is an extension of the SiP process, while many other modules such as those for PA and Wi-Fi devices are now also processed with SiP technology, the sources said.

    ASE reportedly has landed a major portion of orders for processing AiP modules for new mmWave 5G iPhones set for launch later this year, with such models expected to increase to account for 60% of new iPhone shipments, the sources said. The OSAT is also expected to serve Qualcomm and MediaTek with AiP technology as their AiP modules are being adopted by Chinese handset vendors for their 5G mmWave models, the sources added.

    ASE Technology has reported its January-July 2021 revenues rose over 20% to NT$292.876 billion (US$10.46 billion), and is likely to score record revenues for the third quarter, driven by strong demand for SiP, AiP, and wire-bonding services.

    ShunSin, an affiliate of Foxconn Technology, expects its shipments of 3D sensor modules, high-speed transceiver modules and other modules to grow stably in the months ahead and will move to offer backend services for more SiP modules for 5G, datacenter, biometric ID and automotive applications, according to company chairman Hsu Wen-yi.

    But Hsu also expressed concerns that shortages of chips and passive components as well as the rapid spread of Delta variant of COVID could affect the company's actual shipments.

    ShunSin's revenues for the first seven months of the year posted a slight on-year growth of 2.36% reaching NT$2.567 billion.

