AMPOC sees 13% increase in revenue as demand for ABF, BT substrate rises

Taiwan's equipment supplier AMPOC holds a bright outlook for the coming months as ABF and BT substrate manufacturers ramp up capital spending.

AMPOC is a manufacturer of electronic chemicals, an importer of equipment, and a developer of PCB advanced wet process equipment.

AMPOC chairman Ronald Su said while its import business is picking up at a steady pace, they have also been supplying their original equipment to Taiwanese, Japanese, and Chinese tier-1 clients who are expanding production of ABF and BT substrates.

Equipment suppliers are seeing orders extend into the first quarter of 2022, according to industry sources.

AMPOC's vertical etching system has attracted long-term tier-1 clients, and its clients are seeing higher yields thanks to AMPOC's AI and smart manufacturing systems, the sources said.

Taiwanese ABF substrate manufaturers Unimicron, Nan Ya PCB, and Kinsus are most likely to continue raising capital spending, according to industry analysts. Meanwhile, more and more Taiwanese and Chinese suppliers intend to join the substrate supply chain.

AMPOC posted NT$1.66 billion (US$59.2 million) in revenue from January to July 2021, up by 13.28% on year. Cumulated pre-tax profits for the first six months rose to NT$215 million.