OSE to expand EMS services, boost partnership with Chipbond

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Orient Semiconductor Electronics (OSE) is looking to scale up its EMS business beyond the electronics sector, while strengthening its collaboration with backend house Chipbond Technology in the fields of 5G, IoT and automotive electronics.

The company said it will move to extend its EMS business tentacles into the fields of oil exploitation, aerospace satellites and military defense, in addition to PCB and SSD assembly and many other segments such as IPCs, servers and high-end display cards.

Through a strategic alliance with Chipbond, OSE will bring existing clients new backend services including CSP, BGA and even SiP packaging processes. The company said the combination of its SMT technology and Chipbond's bumping process will effectively enhance their high-end SiP packaging prowess.

In terms of new R&D efforts, OSE said it is pending client validation for 3D NAND flash packaging technology, and will incorporate high-end FC and fan-out packaging processes for DDR5, LPDDR and other high-capacity memory chips for smart manufacturing systems and other applications.