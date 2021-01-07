OSE seeking logic chips backend orders after allying with Chipbond

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Orient Semiconductor Electronics (OSE), which has struck a long-term strategic alliance with Chipbond Technology, is expected to soon land new logic chips packaging orders from Taiwan's first-tier IC design houses, according to supply chain sources.

OSE is in talks with at least Novatek Microelectronics for new orders, although the chipmaker has yet to determine whether the orders will be for display driver ICs, SoCs or other logic ICs, the sources said.

With a solid presence in the memory packaging segment, OSE has seen clear order visibility throughout second-quarter 2021 and is estimated to see its logic IC backend business for the year grow 15-20% from 2020, thanks to its strategic alliance with Chipbond, which is now the largest shareholder of OSE with a 52.49% stake, the sources continued.

OSE is expected to procure new packaging and testing equipment to meet increasing orders from new clients in segments other than memory chips, as it will also venture into the SiP (system in package) and FC (flip chip) segments, the sources said.

Chipbond chairman FJ Wu has said that OSE's wire bonding capacity and Chipbond's metal bumping capacity can combine to serve vendors of diverse 5G, communication and power management ICs with better backend services.