    Tech Chips + Components
    UMC, Chipbond to form partnership through share swap
    Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Pure-play foundry United Microelectronics (UMC) has announced plans to form a strategic partnership with Chipbond Technology, a display driver IC (DDI) backend specialist, through a share swap.

    Both companies' boards of directors have approved the share exchange agreement, which will have UMC and its subsidiary jointly own a 9.09% stake in Chipbond, and the backend house hold a 0.62% stake in the foundry.

    Chipbond's capital will increase with the issuance of 67.15 million shares as consideration and in exchange for 61.1 million shares issued by UMC and 16.08 million UMC common shares held by Fortune Venture Capital. The share exchange ratio is one UMC share to 0.87 share of Chipbond.

    Chipbond provides flip-chip (FC) bumping and wafer-level CSP packaging, in addition to DDI assembly and testing. The backend firm is also looking to grow its presence in the high-end packaging segment by investing in fan-out system-in-package (SiP) and FCSiP technologies.

    UMC has expanded its offerings for the manufacture of DDIs to include 28nm high-voltage process, as well as 22nm process, for AMOLED DDIs. UMC expects to work closely with Chipbond in the DDI field.

    In addition, UMC noted the foundry has been actively engaged in the development of process technologies for gallium nitride (GaN) power devices and radio frequency (RF) components, eyeing market opportunities for high-efficiency power devices and 5G RF components. Chipbond provides FC bumping, thick copper heavy wiring (RDL) and WLCSP services for power devices and RF components, and has expanded its business in the field to include not only silicon wafers but also GaAs, SiC and GaN wafers.

    "UMC and Chipbond are well positioned in the upstream and downstream of the industry supply chain, and will work closely together in these market segments to develop new market opportunities," UMC said in its statement.

