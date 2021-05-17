Ingentec to construct new plant for chipmaking specialty gases

Jane Wang, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Chipmaking specialty gas specialist Ingentec will kick off construction of a new plant for making specialty gases used in semiconductor manufacturing later this year, according to the Taiwan-based company.

The new plant is scheduled to come online in 2022, producing mainly C4F6 for sub-16nm making chips particularly 3D NAND flash memory, Ingentec indicated. The facility will be capable of generating 120 tons of C4F6 next year, the company said.

Ingentec reported revenue grew 4.6% to NT$533 million (US$19 million) in 2020, with a record-high gross margin of 38%, when net profits hiked 266% on year to NT$78 million.

Ingentec disclosed its cumulative 2021 revenue through April surged 29.9% from a year earlier to NT$190 million.

Ingentec has over 90% of revenue generated from the semiconductor industry, and has already offered 12 specialty gases for advanced process manufacturing. The company is engaged in the semiconductor industry supply chains in not only Taiwan but also the US, Japan, Korea and China.