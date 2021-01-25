Ingentec develops CMW substrates for miniLED, microLED production

Jane Wang, Miaoli; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Ingentec, which makes specialty gases used in semiconductor and display panel manufacturing, has developed CMW (copper magnetic wafer) substrates to match its vertical LED structure technology for producing miniLED microLED, according to company chairman and president Charly Chen.

The vertical LED structure technology can enhance brightness of miniLED and microLED and reduce power consumption, Chen said.

Currently, microLED production faces low yield rates in mass transfer, while flip-chip packaging of miniLED results in low brightness and poor uniformity, Chen noted.

CMW features minimum thickness of 30 microns, magnetic adhesion to allow pre-array of microLED almost without destroying chips before mass transfer, allowable chemical division and high heat dissipation, Chen indicated.

Aided by semiconductor probe cards, use of CMW can reach mass transfer of six million microLED chips per hour, Chen said.

Based on CMW, Ingentec has also developed high-power red-light LED, CM (copper magnetic) microLED, 0404 pixel RGB top-face-emitting microLED, with the first to be used in lighting, traffic lights and automotive lighting and displays, and the latter two in transparent/non-transparent, flexible fine-pitch miniLED/microLED displays, and miniLED-backlit displays.

To promote CMW's commercialization, Ingentec has partnered with automation equipment maker Innostar Service, driver IC design house SiliconCore Technology and transparent display maker PolyBright Optronics.

A CMW-based flexible microLED panel

Photo: Jane Wang, Digitimes, January 2021