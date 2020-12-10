Specialty chemical suppliers see strong demand from semiconductor, LCD makers

Jane Wang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Specialty chemical makers San Fu Chemical and Everlight Chemical as well as specialty gas maker Ingentec have obtained significant orders from semiconductor and LCD panel makers, according to industry sources.

San Fu is constructing a factory for specialty chemicals and affiliated Air Products San Fu is constructing another for specialty gases - both in Vietnam. But the construction for both plants has been delayed due to coronavirus pandemic, the sources said. The specialty chemical factory will be completed at the earliest in March 2021, and the other in second-quarter 2021, the sources indicating.

San Fu is also expanding capacity for recycling TMAH (tetramethyl ammonium hydroxide) waste in Taiwan, with the expansion to be completed in second-quarter 2021.

Everlight Chemical saw November 2020 revenues from photoresists used in production of semiconductors and LCD panels as well as slurry used in LED production grow 48% on year, the sources indicated.

In addition to Taiwan-based semiconductor and memory IC makers, Ingentec has supplied specialty gases for Japanese and South Korean clients. The company will construct a factory for C4F6 and another for SiF4, and has stepped into reclamation of used silicon wafers and production of CIC CMW substrates used in LED epitaxial wafer bonding process.

Specialty chemical/gas makers: Consolidated revenues, November 2020 (NT$m) Company Nov 2020 M/M Y/Y Jan-Nov 2020 Y/Y San Fu 323.0 18.87% 10.78% 3,500 (3.45%) Everlight 660.0 (0.50%) (7.41%) 6,980 (18.45%) Ingentec 41.9 28.63% 19.95% 473.9 3.21%

Source: Companies, compiled by Digitimes, December 2020