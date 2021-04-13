Bits + chips
Worldwide semiconductor revenue logs 10.4% surge in 2020, says Gartner
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Worldwide semiconductor revenue totaled US$466.2 billion in 2020, an increase of 10.4% from 2019, according to Gartner.

"Memory, GPUs and 5G chipsets led semiconductor growth, driven by hyperscale, PC, ultramobile and 5G handset end-market demand, while automotive and industrial electronics suffered due to lower spending or a pause in spending owing to COVID-19," said Andrew Norwood, research vice president at Gartner.

Intel retained its position as the No. 1 global semiconductor vendor by revenue in 2020, followed by Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and Micron Technology, Gartner disclosed. Intel's semiconductor revenue grew 7.4%, driven by growth of its core client and server CPU businesses.

Overall, Gartner noted, the top performers in the top-10 were Nvidia and MediaTek. Nvidia's 45.2% growth was primarily driven by the company's gaming-related and data center businesses, while MediaTek's revenue grew 38.1% in 2020 driven by the disruption to Huawei's business throughout the year.

Memory, which accounted for 26.7% of semiconductor sales in 2020, was the second best-performing device category experiencing a 13.5% revenue increase. "Memory benefited from the key trend in 2020 - the shift to home working and learning - which fueled increased server build from hyperscale vendors to satisfy online working and entertainment, as well as a surge in PCs and ultramobiles," said Norwood.

Within memory, NAND flash experienced the best performance with revenue growth of 25.2% due to a shortage in the first half of 2020. "In 2021 both NAND flash and DRAM will be in shortage, sending pricing higher though the year and revenues rocketing by around 25%," Norwood noted. "This sets memory focused Samsung up with a good chance of recapturing the top spot in the semiconductor market from Intel in 2021."

