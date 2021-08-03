Global semiconductor sales rise in 2Q21

Worldwide sales of semiconductors totaled US$133.6 billion during the second quarter of 2021, up 8.3% sequentially and 29.2% from a year earlier, according to SIA.

Semiconductor sales came to US$44.5 billion in June, rising 2.1% on month, SIA said. Regionally, sales increased 5.4% in the Americas, 2.5% in Japan, 2% in Europe, 1.1% in China and 1% in Asia Pacific/All Other.

The June sales were 29.2% above the June 2020 total of US$34.5 billion. Sales grew on an annual basis across all markets: Europe (43.2%), Asia Pacific/All Other (34%), China (28.3%), the Americas (22.9%), and Japan (21.2%).

"Second-quarter semiconductor sales were up significantly compared to Q2 of last year, increasing across all major product categories and in every major regional market," said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. "Demand for semiconductors is projected to continue to rise substantially in the long term, as the world continues using chips to become smarter, greener, more productive, and better connected."