Global semiconductor sales rise in year in February

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Worldwide sales of semiconductors came to US$39.5 billion in February 2021, rising 14.7% on year but down a slight 1% sequentially, according to SIA.

Regionally, sales increased on a year-to-year basis in China (18.9%), Asia Pacific/All Other (18.2%), the Americas (9.7%), Japan (7.6%) and Europe (6.8%). On a month-to-month basis, sales increased 1.5% in Asia Pacific/All Other and 0.8% in Europe, held flat in China, but fell 3.4% in Japan and 5.9% in the Americas.

"Sales into the China market saw the largest year-to-year growth, largely because sales there were down substantially early last year," said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. "Global semiconductor sales during the first two months of the year have outpaced sales from early in 2020, when the pandemic began to spread in parts of the world."