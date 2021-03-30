Taiwan OSATs not expecting much business from Intel new foundry strategy

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based OSAT providers are not expecting much business opportunity to be coming from Intel's new manufacturing strategy, dubbed IDM 2.0.

Intel's IDM 2.0 looks to increase its own fabs and to expand use of third-party foundry capacity.

It is likely that the chipmaker will also expand its in-house backend capacity, along with its foundry capacity expansion, which means Taiwan's OSAT providers may not be beneficiaries of IDM 2.0, industry sources said.

Intel announced in January 2021 it had invested a further US$475 million in Intel Products Vietnam (IPV), a state-of-the-art chip assembly and test manufacturing facility in Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP). Intel's total investment in its Vietnam facility has come to US$1.5 billion.

The sources also expressed skepticism about Intel's capability of winning contract-manufacturing orders from major tech giants, such as Apple. Manufacturing in the US may incur additional costs, which will be another challenge facing the chipmaker, according to the sources.