US, Europe 'unrealistic' in fab expansion drive, says TSMC chair

Monica Chen, Hsinchu; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

It would be "economically unrealistic" for the US and Europe to expand semiconductor fab capacity to satisfy their own needs, according to TSMC chairman Mark Liu.

If the entire supply chain were moved to the US and Europe, or the US and Europe were bent on expanding their own fab capacity and technological prowess, it would create large amounts of "non-profitable capacity," said Liu, speaking at a recent event where he was elected as chairman of the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association (TSIA).

The current short supply of foundry capacity is not normal, as the overall foundry capacity should still be more than enough to satisfy demand in normal times, he said.

He atributed the present shortages to pandemic-driven needs that have been sending firms scrambling for supplies; the US-China trade tensions that have been creating uncertainty and changes to the supply chain; and the rising demand from the AI and 5G sectors.

Liu said TSMC has sufficient resources to meet the demand for AI and 5G applications.

TSMC is aware of overbooking by customers, which is quite normal when there is uncertainty in the market, said Liu. TSMC is well-experienced in differentiating which orders are really for urgent needs and which are only for extra inventory, he added.