Intel launches 11th Gen Core S series processors in Taiwan

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Intel has announced the availability of its 11th Gen Core S series processors, codenamed Rocket Lake-S, adopting a 14nm process and upgraded Cypress Cove microarchitecture, in Taiwan.

Motherboard and PC brands including Asustek Computer, ASRock, Biostar, Micro-Star International (MSI), Gigabyte Technology, Supermicro, Acer and Dell participated in a launch event showcasing their latest desktops and motherboards featuring Intel's 500 series chipsets.

Sources from the upstream supply chain pointed out that PC demand was robust in the first quarter of 2021 and the sales momentum is expected to extend into the second quarter with the releases of the new platform, while product ASP will also stay in high gear.

By the end of 2021, Intel is expected to release its 12th Gen Alder Lake processors, fabricated using a 10nm process, for the desktop market and is expected to continue heating desktop demand in 2022, the sources added.