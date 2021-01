Samsung, SK Hynix gearing up for EUV process manufacturing

Siu Han, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Samsung Electronics has kicked off volume production of 16Gb LPDDR5 chips using EUV-based 1znm process technology at its Pyeongtaek fab, while SK Hynix plans to install EUV exposure equipment at its new M16 fab in Icheon for its entry into the 1-alpha-nm...