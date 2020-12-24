Bits + chips
Longsys preps for IPO
Staff reporter, Shanghai; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Memory module firm Longsys Electronics has filed an application for its A-shares IPO and expects to trade on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE).

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has disclosed that Longsys started IPO counseling earlier in December 2020.

Longsys through its 2017 acquisition of the Lexar retail brand from Micron Technology has expanded its consumer storage market presence overseas. Lexar saw its global SSD market share reach about 3% in 2019, according to industry sources.

Longsys also sells its own Foresee-branded embedded storage devices. Set up in 2011, Longsys' Foresee brand has rolled out three series incorporating 10nm-made 8Gb chips from ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT), the sources said.

Longsys and CXMT both play a part in China's push for IC self-sufficiency, the sources added. Longsys in November 2019 received a capital injection from China's second-phase National IC Industry Investment Fund (Big Fund).

Several other China-based memory device companies, including Puya Semiconductor, Initio and Dosilicon, have also applied for A-shares listings in China, according to the sources. Puya plans to raise CNY345 million (US$52.7 million) through its debut on the science and technology innovation board (STAR) of China's Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) for mainly flash and EEPROM device R&D and manufacturing.

